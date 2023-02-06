e-Paper Get App
Calcutta HC quashes FIR against Paresh Rawal for alleged defamatory comments on Bengalis

Calcutta HC quashes FIR against Paresh Rawal for alleged defamatory comments on Bengalis

CPI(M) leader Md Salim had lodged a police complaint against Paresh Rawal. He was then summoned by Kolkata Police in Taltala police station on December 12.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 06, 2023, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
Paresh Rawal | File photo
Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court quashed FIR against actor and BJP leader Paresh Rawal for his alleged defamatory comments on Bengalis which he made during the campaigning of 2022 Gujarat Assembly Elactions.

He was earlier summoned by Kolkata Police in Taltala police station on December 12. CPI(M) leader Md Salim had lodged a police complaint against Paresh Rawal.

Rawal gave away defamatory comments on Bengalis during campaigning

The actor campaigned in Gujarat ahead of the first phase of the Assembly election on December 1 where he reportedly said, "Gas cylinders are expensive but they will come down. People will get employment too. But what will happen if Rohingya migrants and Bangladeshis start living around you, like in Delhi? What will you do with gas cylinders? Cook fish for the Bengalis?"

Rawal had apologised after being slammed

Several social media users had slammed him for his comments. After a flurry of angry tweets, Paresh Rawal wrote an apology and claimed that he did not target Bengalis, but "illegal Bangladeshis."

"Of course the fish is not the issue AS GUJARATIS DO COOK AND EAT FISH. BUT LET ME CLARIFY BY BENGALI I MEANT ILLEGAL BANGLA DESHI N ROHINGYA. BUT STILL IF I HAVE HURT YOUR FEELINGS AND SENTIMENTS I DO APOLOGISE," he had later tweeted.

article-image

