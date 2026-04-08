Cabinet Decisions: Haryana Hikes Quota For Ex-Agniveers To 20%

Haryana Hikes Quota For Ex-Agniveers To 20% |

Chandigarh: With the aim to facilitate the rehabilitation and gainful employment of ex-Agniveers and optimally utilise their skill set in uniformed and security-related services, Haryana on Wednesday approved the Agniveer policy, 2024.

The state Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of chief minister Nayab Saini here, approved the policy and decided to enhance the existing 10% horizontal reservation for ex-Agniveers to 20% in the services/posts under the government of Haryana namely forest guard, warder and mining guard.

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33% QUOTA FOR WOMEN IN FAIR PRICE SHOPS

The Cabinet also approved PDS reforms which included 33% reservation for women in the allocation of Fair Price Shop (FPS) licenses. This will be implemented on a roster basis, ensuring that every third license is reserved for women. Within the women’s quota, preference will be given to victims of acid attacks, women’s Self-Help Groups (at least one per block), widows and divorced/single mothers, SC/BC and General category women.

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The FPS license shall now be granted as a minimum of 500 beneficiaries ration card/PPP instead of 300 ration cards. Applicants will now be required to have a minimum educational qualification of 10+2 along with basic computer knowledge.

Also the maximum age for FPS owners has been revised to 60 years extendable up to 5 years based on the written request and satisfactory performance. In case an FPS owner dies before 5 years of maximum age i.e. before attaining the age of 55 years, license will be granted to his legal heir.