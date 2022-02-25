Cabinet Committee of Security meeting to be held again tomorrow

With increasing concerns over the safety of Indians in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Security in New Delhi to review the evacuation of Indians stranded in Ukraine. He asked the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of all Indians from Ukraine.

As per latest reports, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) chaired by Modi will meet yet again tomorrow at 12 noon virtually to take stock of the present situation in Ukraine and also the evacuation of stranded Indian nationals.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas of India Hardeep Singh Puri among others were present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, India has said that it is planning to evacuate Indians from the border countries of Romania, Slovakia, and Poland.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with Foreign Ministers of Poland, Romania, Hungary and the Slovak Republic to facilitate the transit of students and other Indians stranded in Ukraine through other neighbouring East European countries.

Notably, India issued a fresh advisory to stranded citizens informing people that the government is working on evacuation.

“Govt of India and Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi,” the Indian Embassy in Hungary’s Budapest said in a statement.

The embassy has advised people to carry a passport, vaccination certificate, and cash, preferably US dollars.

