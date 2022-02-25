Russia-Ukraine War: India organises evacuation flights for its nationals, to bear travel expenses

India has mounted a major initiative to evacuate its citizens from Ukraine to neighbouring countries through land border crossings after Russia launched a large-scale military assault on the eastern European nation.

The central government is organising evacuation flights for Indians stranded in Ukraine and it has said that the cost of the evacuation will be completely borne by the government of India, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.

The announcement was made after Ukraine shut down its airspace on Thursday following Russian forces firing missiles at several cities and airports in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast.

India is working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at the Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, and the Romanian Border near Chernivtsi.

Earlier, India issued a fresh advisory to stranded citizens and said the government is working on evacuation routes from Kyiv’s land borders with Hungary and Romania.

"Govt of India and Embassy of India working to establish evacuation routes from Romania and Hungary. At present, teams are getting in place at CHOP-ZAHONY Hungarian border near Uzhhorod, PORUBNE-SIRET Romanian Border near Chernivtsi," the Indian Embassy in Hungary’s Budapest said in a statement.

After a brief discussion with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, foreign ministers of Hungary and Slovakia have expressed willingness to facilitate the evacuation of the Indians.

India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.

Of the 20,000 Indians in Ukraine, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

Amid the deepening crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and "sensitised" him about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine in a televised address on Thursday. He said the military action announced by him will seek to "demilitarize" Ukraine and came in response to threats from Ukraine.

Leaders from a number of countries, including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union, have condemned Russia's military operations.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:16 PM IST