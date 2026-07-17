Cab Driver Killed After Iron Rod From E-Rickshaw Pierces Chest In Dwarka Expressway Crash | Video | PTI

Gurugram: A cab driver died after an iron rod sticking out an e-rickshaw pierced through his chest following a collision on the Dwarka Expressway here on Friday, police said.

A woman who was travelling in the cab also sustained serious injuries and undergoing treatment at a hospital, they said, adding that the e-rickshaw driver has been detained.

According to police, at around 2 pm, a car travelling on the expressway collided with an e-rickshaw. The three-wheeler was loaded with long iron rods, many of which were sticking out of the vehicle without any warning markers indicating the overhang.

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The impact of the collision completely crushed the front portion of the cab and one of the iron rods pierced through the windshield into the driver's chest.

He died on the spot.

After receiving information, teams from Sector-37 police station and the traffic police reached the spot. Following considerable effort, police extricated the driver's body from the mangled vehicle and sent it for a post-mortem.

The accident also resulted in a traffic jam on the expressway. Police later removed both damaged vehicles from the carriageway and restored the flow of traffic.

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During interrogation, the e-rickshaw driver told police that he was driving slowly when the cab hit his vehicle from behind.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that overspeeding and the rear-end collision were the primary causes of the accident. We are also examining CCTV footage from the area to ascertain the exact sequence of events. The deceased cab driver was a native of Uttar Pradesh and his family has been informed," a senior police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)