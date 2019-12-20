CAA protests catch fire: Police jeep torched in Bulandshahr, Internet down

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. Protests escalated over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

Violent protests broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday. Protesters torched vehichles in the area which also included a police vehicle, claims India TV.