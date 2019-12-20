CAA protests catch fire: Police jeep torched in Bulandshahr, Internet down

The passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in both the Houses has created commotion in the entire country. Protests escalated over the Act, which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Violent protests broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday. Protesters torched vehichles in the area which also included a police vehicle, claims India TV.
The protestors also indulged in stone-pelting with the police countering the similar manner.
Internet services have also been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district from 3 pm on Friday in view of anti-citizenship law protests, officials said.
"In order to maintain law and order and communal harmony, all mobile internet services are being suspended from 3 pm on December 20 in entire Bulandshahr. Internet-related loop lines and lease lines too shall remain suspended," he stated in an order.
Mobile internet and text messaging services remained suspended in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, on Friday in view of protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Protests have been seen at various places in Uttar Pardesh. The protestors and police personnel pelted stones at each other during demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Gorakhpur.
Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters who were demonstrating against the Act in Bahraich.
Protesters pelt stones at police personnel during demonstration at Lisari Gate in Meerut.
