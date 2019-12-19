CAA protest Updates: 'Try to enter India through country's border with Nepal, Bhutan', says Amit Shah

Starting Thursday, even in Bengaluru a three-day ban on assembly of more than 5 persons has been imposed in the city in the wake of all-India shutdown call against the Cititzenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), according to a top police officer here on Wednesday.

"The ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 6 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday midnight in view of the shutdown call by social and student organisations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

The ban order also prevents citizens from staging protests or sit-in demonstrations across the city against the CAA to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.

