CAA protest Updates: 'Try to enter India through country's border with Nepal, Bhutan', says Amit Shah

Historian Ramachandra Guha detained by police in Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 December, during an anti-CAA protest.
Police detain protesters near Red Fort. Section-144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (prohibits assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed near Red Fort.
Consortium of Left wing & Muslim organisation hold protest in Kalaburagi against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. Police have detained more than 20 protesters
Tamil Nadu: Chennai Police have revoked permission for today’s rally to be held against #CitizenshipAct in Valluvar Kottam
144 imposed in Bengaluru for 3 days
Starting Thursday, even in Bengaluru a three-day ban on assembly of more than 5 persons has been imposed in the city in the wake of all-India shutdown call against the Cititzenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), according to a top police officer here on Wednesday.
"The ban has been imposed under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) from 6 a.m. on Thursday to Saturday midnight in view of the shutdown call by social and student organisations," Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.
The ban order also prevents citizens from staging protests or sit-in demonstrations across the city against the CAA to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order.
Gates of seven Delhi metro stations closed amid protests
Entry and exit gates of seven metro stations were closed on Thursday due to a protest against the amended Citizenship Act.
"Entry & exit gates of Lal Quila, Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk and Vishwavidyalaya are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the DMRC tweeted.
Gates of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jasola Vihar Shaheen Bagh and Munirka were also closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations, it said.
All schools, colleges to remain closed in K'taka's Kalaburagi today
All schools and colleges in Karnataka's Kalaburagi will remain closed on Thursday as Section 144 will be imposed from the morning, District Commissioner Sharath said.
DCP Kalaburagi stated that Section 144, which prohibits the gathering of four or more people, will be imposed in the city from Thursday morning till December 21 late night.
Police Commissioner MN Nagaraj on Wednesday said that no 'bandh' will be allowed in Kalaburagi city today in view of the recruitment exams of different departments and to maintain law and order in the region.
