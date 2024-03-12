CAA Is Not Anti-Muslim: Govt Slams Al Jazeera's Report; Labels It As 'Misleading' |

New Delhi: The fact-checking wing of the Central government's Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a claim put forth by the foreign news organization Al Jazeera regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), labelling it as 'misleading'. Additionally, PIB has outrightly dismissed Al Jazeera's article on the CAA as false.

"Misinformation is being spread by @AJEnglish regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, calling the act 'anti-Muslim,'" said the fact-checking division of PIB in a post on X.

Further clarifying the matter, the government agency emphasized that the CAA does not strip any Indian citizen of their citizenship, regardless of their religion. It stated that the law is not discriminatory towards any particular religion or community. Instead, it serves as a mechanism solely aimed at granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

What Is CAA?

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees who had sought shelter in India before December 31, 2014, due to religious persecution in three neighboring countries--Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, of six minority communities there.

The CAA removes legal barriers to rehabilitation and citizenship. It gives a dignified life to refugees "who have suffered for decades". Citizenship rights will protect their cultural, linguistic, and social identity, officials said, adding that it will also ensure economic, commercial, free movement, and property purchase rights.

The notification stated that every application made by the applicant under sub-rule (1) shall have a declaration to the effect that the citizenship of the origin country shall stand renounced irrevocably in the event of his application being approved and that the person shall not raise any claim on it in the future.

The notification specified the details of the steps and process required to apply for eligible persons for Indian citizenship.