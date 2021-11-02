By Polls: Congress candidate leads from Maharashtra's Deglur Assembly

Mumbai: Congress registered a lead in the first round of counting in Maharashtra's Deglur (SC) Assembly bypoll as its candidate Jitesh Raosaheb Antapurkar was leading over BJP's Subhash Pirajirao Sabne by 1624 votes an official said on Tuesday.

Counting for the bypoll, where election was necessitated by the death of Congress MLA Raosaheb Antapurkar due to coronavirus, began at 8 am.

The seat is from Nanded district, where former chief minister and current state public works department minister Ashok Chavan hails.

The BJP fielded Sabne, a former Shiv Sena MLA.

The bypoll recorded 63.9 per cent polling, compared to 60.9 per cent witnessed in 2019.

