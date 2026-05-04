By-Election Results 2026: BJP Leads Across States; NCP’s Sunetra Pawar Dominates Baramati

Assembly Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates | @UpendrraRai

New Delhi: Counting of votes for Assembly by-elections across five states is underway, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading in multiple constituencies, while the Indian National Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are ahead in key seats.

The bypolls were held on April 9 in seven constituencies across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Nagaland and Tripura following the demise of sitting MLAs. Meanwhile, the bypoll in Goa’s Ponda constituency was declared null and void by the Bombay High Court.

Sunetra Eyeing Landslide Win In Baramati

In Maharashtra’s high-profile Baramati seat, NCP candidate and Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar has taken a commanding lead. After five rounds of counting, she has secured 53,478 votes, leading by over 53,250 votes against her nearest rival, R.Y. Ghutukade.

In another key contest in Rahuri, BJP candidate Akshay Shivajirao Kardile is leading with a margin exceeding 46,000 votes, firmly ahead of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Mokate Govind Khandu.

Congress Ahead In Bagalkot, BJP Leading In Davanagere South

In Karnataka, Congress candidate Umesh Hullappa Meti is ahead in Bagalkot by nearly 10,000 votes, while BJP’s Shrinivasa T. Dasakariyappa is leading in Davanagere South. The contest is viewed as a prestige battle for the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP, with the latter aiming to capture the seat and deal a blow to the Siddaramaiah-led party amid reports of an internal power struggle.

In Gujarat’s Umreth seat, BJP’s Harshadbhai Govindbhai Parmar has established a strong lead of over 20,000 votes against Congress candidate Bhrugurajsingh Chauhan. In Nagaland’s Koridang constituency, BJP candidate Daochier I. Imchen is ahead, maintaining a steady margin as counting nears completion.

Early trends indicate BJP’s strong performance across multiple states, while Congress and NCP remain competitive in select constituencies. These bypolls, though limited in scale, are being closely watched as indicators of regional political sentiment and shifting voter preferences ahead of future electoral battles.