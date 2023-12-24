Burari Hospital Sexual Harassment: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj Orders To Constitute Inquiry Committee

Taking cognizance of the alleged sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital, Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday ordered to constitute an inquiry committee, headed by the Health Secretary. The development follows the National Commission for Women's (NCW's) condemnation of the alleged sexual harassment. On Saturday, the NCW demanded an immediate of the perpetrators and directed the concerned police officer to conduct a thorough investigation.

"It appears Delhi Police has been soft against the accused persons, thereby causing much outrage on social media. I have also learnt that the services of accused supervisors/ managers have been terminated by the outsourcing firm," Bhardwaj said about the allegations in a statement. "An enquiry committee must be immediately constituted which should be headed by Health Secretary and he must submit a preliminary report in 24 hours while the final report must be submitted within a week. Strictest punishment must be recommended against the culprits."

Bhardwaj directed the police to submit the action taken report (ATR) within six hours of receiving the order.

On Saturday, the NCW sought a detailed report over the incident in two days. "NCW has been made aware of distressing allegations through a recent media post, wherein several female workers from Burari Hospital have raised serious concerns about facing sexual harassment," the Commission said in a statement.

Last week, a woman working at the Burari Hospital alleged that manager and supervisors molested her and other women workers. She alleged that she was abused and harassed by her manager and supervisors. They also threatened to remove her from duty if she did not agree to their demands of forging sexual relations.