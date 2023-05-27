Bundle of lies & hatred: BJP goes all guns blazing on '9 saal 9 sawaal' of Congress |

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a scathing attack on the Congress party's nine questions aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding his nine-year tenure in office. Ravi Shankar Prasad, a former minister and prominent BJP leader, dismissed the questions as a bundle of lies and a mountain of deception.

Prasad initially contemplated ignoring the questions but felt compelled to set the record straight due to the magnitude of the falsehoods presented.

Pathological hatred and COVID mismanagement allegations

Prasad accused the Congress party of harboring a deep-seated hatred for PM Modi, suggesting that their questions stemmed from this animosity rather than legitimate criticism. He vehemently denied their allegations of COVID mismanagement, asserting that India's efforts in containing the pandemic were globally acclaimed.

Prasad criticised Congress for undermining the nation's resolve and disrespecting the frontline workers who selflessly served during the crisis.

Economic growth and price surge

To counter the Congress party's claim that India's economy was in dire straits, Prasad cited official figures to highlight the remarkable growth achieved during PM Modi's tenure. He pointed out that India's economy had surpassed $3.5 trillion from $1 trillion in 2014.

Prasad also countered their concerns about rising prices by comparing India's annual inflation figures with those of other prominent economies, demonstrating that India's inflation rate was comparatively lower.

Farmers, manufacturing and GST

Prasad addressed the Congress party's allegations regarding farmers and manufacturing. He refuted their claims about Minimum Support Prices (MSP) by presenting data that showcased the significant increases in MSP for various crops. Furthermore, Prasad emphasized India's growth in the manufacturing sector, highlighting its defense exports and prominence as the second-largest mobile manufacturer globally.

The BJP leader also criticised Congress for denouncing the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and referred to the substantial revenue generated through GST collections. Additionally, he mentioned the success of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and the resulting savings previously lost to middlemen.

Digitisation, employment, and corruption allegations

Prasad lauded India's progress in fintech and digital payments, emphasizing the country's growing influence in these sectors. He also suggested that the development of infrastructure projects, such as road construction and railway electrification, had contributed to employment generation.

Furthermore, he mocked Congress by highlighting corruption scandals that plagued their term in power, including the 2G scam, Commonwealth Games, Adarsh scam, Bofors, submarine, and helicopter scams.