Bulgarian Woman Accusing Cadila Pharma CMD Rajiv Modi of Rape Seeks Human Rights Council Intervention

The ongoing legal saga surrounding Cadila Pharmaceutical's Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Rajiv Modi has taken a new turn as the Bulgarian woman accusing him of rape has escalated the matter to the Human Rights Council, seeking their intervention in the case. With mounting troubles for Modi, the accusations have triggered a flurry of legal proceedings and investigations.

Amidst allegations of rape, the Bulgarian woman lodged a complaint against Rajiv Modi in the High Court, initiating legal action against the pharmaceutical magnate. Concurrently, Modi was summoned to appear before the Sola police station as part of the investigation into the accusations leveled against him.

To probe the rape allegations, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was appointed, led by Additional Police Commissioner Chirag Kordia. The SIT diligently collected statements from all witnesses related to the case. Despite the thorough investigation, the police cleared Rajiv Modi of any wrongdoing, prompting skepticism from the accuser, who claimed she was pressured not to pursue the case against him.

In response to the perceived injustice, the Bulgarian woman filed an affidavit in court, urging for the transfer of the case's investigation to a Central Investigation Agency. The move underscores her determination to seek justice through alternative avenues.

Now, in a significant development, the victim has approached the Human Rights Council, appealing for their intervention and assistance in the matter. The involvement of the Human Rights Council adds a new dimension to the case, amplifying international scrutiny and pressure on the accused and the legal authorities involved.