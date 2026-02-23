Bulandshahr Shocker: Video Shows IAF Officer, Father Brutally Beaten By Mob At Wedding Reception; 6 Arrested

A disturbing video from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage after an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer and his elderly father were allegedly assaulted by a mob during a wedding procession on February 22, 2026.

The video which have gone viral on X, show a group of men attacking the duo with sticks and iron rods

Dispute Escalates Into Violent Assault

According to the victims, the violence stemmed from a dispute after members of a wedding procession allegedly blocked the road while dancing, some reportedly holding liquor bottles. When the officer and his father requested them to clear the way, tensions escalated into a physical altercation.

Eyewitness videos suggest that nearly 20–30 men surrounded the two and repeatedly assaulted them with sticks and iron pipes.

The officer’s father collapsed during the attack, while the officer was seen attempting to defend himself before both were overpowered. Both sustained injuries and were later hospitalised.

The victims have also alleged that a wristwatch and a gold chain went missing during the assault.

Police Action And FIR Registered

In a latest twist to the story, The post from Bulandshahr Police provides an official update, confirming one accused has been arrested following the victim's medical examination and statement.

According to the victim, the incident stemmed from the victims objecting to a wedding procession's public liquor consumption and road disruption, escalating into a mob attack captured in viral video showing punches and kicks.