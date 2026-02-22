Bulandshahr Shocker: 8-Year-Old Severely Injured After Minor Fires Licensed Pistol During Celebratory Firing

An eight-year-old boy is battling for his life after a stray bullet fired during a wedding celebration pierced his jaw in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr. A bullet allegedly fired by another minor during celebratory gunfire struck him, leaving him grievously injured.

Minor Fired Licensed Weapon, Father Allegedly Encouraged Him

The video of the incident is now going viral on social media, it shows, relatives were dancing in the street when Vinod’s 16-year-old son allegedly took a licensed pistol and began firing.

Despite warnings from family members about the narrow lane and neighbours standing on rooftops, Vinod allegedly encouraged the minor to continue firing, reportedly saying he would “handle it” if anyone was hit.

Child Undergoes Surgery, On Ventilator

After being hit, Reyansh collapsed on the roof. Children nearby alerted his family. His father, Himanshu Soni, rushed him to a local hospital before he was referred to Fortis Hospital.

Accused Absconding, Weapon Seized

Police have registered a case against the minor and his father based on a complaint filed by Reyansh’s father.

Family Demands Strict Action

The victim’s family has alleged that the accused initially continued wedding preparations after the incident. They have demanded immediate cancellation of Vinod’s gun licence and strict action against both father and son.