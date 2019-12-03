Budget cuts of Modi govt exposed

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday exposed the Modi government using scissors to apply cuts in the budget allocations it had made during 2018-19.

Pouncing on the budget data for the previous year available now, its chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that the BJP government stands exposed in duping India's farmers, food procurement, youth & sports and minorities with 'budget cuts.'

He pointed out that the allocation of Rs 79,026 crore during 2018-19 was reduced to 72% while the cut was as high as 39% in case of consumer affairs, food and public distribution. The minority affairs budget was slashed to 76% and youth and sports to 86%.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the Modi government of reducing the Indian Railways to worst condition. In a tweet, she suspected that the government will start selling the Railways as it is doing with other public sector undertakings.