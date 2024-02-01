Interim Budget 2024: Funny Memes Go Viral On Social Media As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Delivers Her Speech

X

Soon after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Nirmala Sitharaman announced the interim budget for the fiscal year 2024, social media platforms were filled with funny memes with some supporting the government while others remain critical.

The Finance Minister made no changes in the taxation structure in what can be seen as a relief to taxpayers. "In keeping with convention, I do not propose to make any changes relating to taxation and propose to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties. However, certain tax benefits to startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds as also tax exemption on certain income of some IFSC units are expiring on March 31 2024; to provide continuity, I propose to extend the date to March 31 2025" the Finance Minister said.

The Interim Budget for 2024 is expected to undergo detailed scrutiny in the coming days, with stakeholders analysing the implications of the proposed tax measures on various sectors of the economy. But meanwhile as discussions unfold around the budget, netizens posted funny memes on X (formerly known as Twitter). Here are some of the epic memes going viral on social media:

An X user, @coolfunnytshirt, posted an old video of Ramdas Athawale, the president of the Republican Party of India and said, "My comment on this budget same to same as Sir Ramdas Athawale ji!"

Another user, @HaramiParindey, posted a video of PM Modi in which he can be heard talking to people over phone. "Aap log rona badh kijiye, mere tak aawaz aa rahi hain (Please stop crying, I can hear you)". With the video the user wrote, "Government to middle class after every budget."

Other funny memes are as follow:

@AjessePinkman posted a video from the TV series 'Narcos' showing the infamous Pablo Escobar smoking a cigarette and wrote, "Nitin Gadkari after knowing infrastructure budget to be 11,11,111cr for the Next year."

Nitin Gadkari after knowing infrastructure budget to be 11,11,111cr for the Next year

@Cryptic_Miind wrote "Government to middle class after every budget" and posted a picture of today's budget session in which Ramdas Athawale can be seen looking at the Finance Minister in a way that shows how salaried class people reacted to this budget.

