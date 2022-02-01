Budget 2022: Govt completely neglected common people and middle class of our country, says AAP's Bhagwant Mann

The main opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and sitting MP, Bhagwant Mann who is the AAP chief ministerial candidate held that the central government was focused on its "corporate friends’’ that they completely neglected the common people and middle class of our country.

Mann said that no special package for Punjab or the farmers of our country was proof of the BJP government’s vindictiveness against them. Mann said that the Centre had again ignored Punjab’s long-standing demand for a rail link between Rajpura and Mohali. He held that the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not even address the issue of inflation, setbacks that the education sector has been facing due to the pandemic, farmers or unemployment in the country. Mann said that the BJP government had no plans to provide employment and that was why the number of jobs to be generated was reduced from 2 crore jobs to 60 lakh.

Meanwhile, the Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said that the while budget was a step forward to make the country a self-reliant country but also a step forward to open up avenues for employment for lakhs of youths. It would not only promote organic farming but also give a fillip to the rural economy.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:42 PM IST