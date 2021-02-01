Budget 2021: MGNREGA expenditure slashed by 35% to Rs 72,034 crore

Major schemes for the development of villages proved to be very helpful in providing employment opportunities to the workers migrating from the cities during the corona period.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), in addition to providing employment to the daily wage labourers in the villages, proved to be crucial in the development of basic infrastructure in the villages, which was called an opportunity in disaster and under the self-sufficient India package.

However, the Union Budget 2021 has made a 35 per cent lesser allocation (than 2020-21 Revised Estimate) of 1,10,568 crore allocation towards the MGNREGA in its Budget estimate (BE) 2021-22.

In Budget 2021 (Budget estimate), the expenditure stands at Rs 72,034 crore.

The budgetary allocation of MNREGA was Rs 61,500 crore in 2020-21, but under the self-sufficient package in the corona era, an additional allocation of Rs 40,000 crore was made for the scheme.

Expenditure profile: