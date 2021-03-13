BSP chief Mayawati receives COVID-19 jab, appeals Central and state government to make vaccination free for poor

The vaccination drive across India began on January 16, 2021 and the second phase of the vaccine began on 13th February. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.

He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people so far, while 23 crore tests have been conducted. "India has developed two vaccines, which have been given to 71 countries. Many more nations are seeking the vaccines, and these are not little-known nations...Canada, Brazil and other developed countries are using Indian vaccines with a great zeal," he said.

"More than half a dozen vaccines are going to come up," he said.

"Till Saturday morning, 1.84 crore vaccine shots have been given in the country and 20 lakh people were inoculated yesterday," the minister added.