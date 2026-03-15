BSP Chief Mayawati Attacks BJP, Congress And Samajwadi Party On Kanshi Ram’s 92nd Birth Anniversary |

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday paid tributes to party founder Kanshi Ram on his 92nd birth anniversary and launched a sharp attack on opposition parties, saying the BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party cannot safeguard the interests of the Bahujan community.

Attack On Rival Parties

Addressing a gathering at the BSP’s central camp office on Mall Avenue, Mayawati said expecting welfare of the Bahujan community from these parties was like searching for water in a desert. She urged people to remain cautious of what she called the “deception and pretence” of these political outfits.

Call To Strengthen BSP

Calling upon supporters to strengthen the BSP movement, Mayawati said people from the Bahujan community should join the party and become committed Ambedkarites. She said the community must use the power of its vote to secure the “master key of power”.

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Ambedkar’s Path Highlighted

“The BSP is the only real party that follows the path shown by Dr B.R. Ambedkar. There is a huge gap between the words and actions of the Samajwadi Party and other rival parties,” she said.

Warning To Party Workers

Mayawati also warned party workers against leaders who, she alleged, weaken the political strength of the Bahujan vote bank by luring people with positions such as MP or MLA. She said those who betray the party and the movement for personal gain should be kept at a distance.

Criticism Of SP Outreach

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati said the PDA outreach of the party was misleading. She alleged that parties which have historically exploited Dalits, Other Backward Classes and Muslims remember these communities and their icons only during elections, but ignore them after forming governments.

Claim On Political Shifts

“This is not an allegation but part of their history,” she said, adding that political and caste hostility from the SP was increasing as Muslims were distancing themselves from such parties while Brahmins were increasingly associating with the BSP.

Demand For Bharat Ratna

Mayawati also demanded that the current BJP government should not delay conferring the Bharat Ratna on Kanshi Ram, saying his contribution towards building an egalitarian society was historic.

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Legacy Of Kanshi Ram

She said Kanshi Ram united the Bahujan community under the banner of the BSP and transformed it into a political force, which eventually enabled her to become the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Anniversary Celebrations Nationwide

On Mayawati’s directions, party workers and supporters from 12 divisions gathered at the Kanshi Ram memorial in Lucknow, while supporters from six divisions assembled in Noida to mark the birth anniversary celebrations.

Leaders Address Gatherings

Several party leaders, including state president Vishwanath Pal, addressed the programme in the state capital. The BSP also organised events in eight other states. Party national coordinator Akash Anand addressed a public meeting in Bharatpur in Rajasthan as part of the celebrations.