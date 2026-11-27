BSF Shoots Dead Pakistani Intruder Along India-Pakistan International Border Near Pathankot In Punjab | File Image

Jammu: Border Security Force (BSF) troops shot dead a Pakistani intruder along the International Border with Pakistan in Punjab on Friday, officials said.

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They said the man was shot dead around 2 am in the Pahadipur border post area along the Ujh River in Pathankot.

The intruder, who appeared to be in his 20s, was challenged and asked to stop, but he continued moving towards the International Border (IB) and was shot by the BSF troops, the officials said.

The area where the incident occurred is riverine and is protected by a smart fence aided by technological tools.

The BSF guards the India-Pakistan IB.

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(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)