CISF Finds Knife Hidden Inside Belt Buckle, Detected At Delhi Airport; Intercepts Passenger From Hong Kong - VIDEO | X

A passenger travelling from Hong Kong was stopped at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after security personnel discovered a concealed knife inside his belt buckle during baggage screening. The passenger was scheduled to board a connecting flight to Raipur, Chhattisgarh, when the suspicious item was detected.

The incident was reported by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Friday, along with a video showing the unusual object recovered during screening.

Knife Concealed Inside Metallic Belt Buckle

According to CISF, the security screener noticed an unusual metallic object while examining the passenger's baggage through an X-ray scanner. The bag was subsequently flagged for a closer physical inspection, during which a small knife concealed within a black metallic belt buckle was discovered.

The video shared by the force shows the buckle being opened to reveal the sharp object hidden inside it, prompting renewed attention to airport security screening.

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CISF Shares Video Of Security Detection

Sharing details of the incident on social media platform X, CISF praised the screener for spotting the concealed object and preventing it from potentially entering the aircraft cabin.

"At Delhi Airport, demonstrating exceptional alertness and professional competence, a CISF screener detected a concealed knife integrated into a passenger's belt buckle during security screening," the force said in its post.

Knives and other sharp objects are prohibited from being carried in aircraft cabins as they pose a potential safety risk to passengers and crew. Airport security screenings are designed to identify prohibited items, including objects concealed within everyday accessories and personal belongings.

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