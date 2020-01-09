BSF foils intrusion attempt of Bangladeshi miscreants in Assam

Guwahati: BSF foils intrusion attempt of Bangladeshi miscreants in West Jaintia Hills

In View of reports of likely intrusion by Bangladesh miscreants, Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vigil along the international border to curb any illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi miscreants.

On Wednesday at 12.30 am, while the troops were deployed along the international border, a group of 20-25 suspected Bangladeshi miscreants infiltrated into Indian territory from Rhongkum in West Jaintia Hills and suddenly came across the BSF party.

“The miscreants who were carrying dahs and other sharp edge weapons encircled the troops and confronted with the BSF party. One of the miscreants attacked the BSF personnel with dah and caused injury to him,” sources in the BSF said.

In the meantime, while troops from the near by BSF border outpost also rushed to the spot. The miscreants taking advantage of thick foliage, darkness and fog ran away from there.

“Subsequently they entered into the house of Indian national namely Pratap, r/o vill – Amdoh WJH. Seeing the miscreants, Pratap fired at them with his weapon. Since the miscreants were in large numbers they attacked him with dah and injured him,” the sources added.

Meanwhile, the BSF party reached there, by that time the miscreants had already escaped to Bangladesh. BSF evacuated the injured civilian to PHC Dawki. The Border Security Force also conducted a flag meeting with BGB and lodged a strong protest.

BGB officers visited the place of occurrence and later confirmed that they had identified the culprits and appropriate action as per law of the land will be taken against them, the sources added..