BS Yediyurappa defends HD Kumaraswamy, says no violation during wedding

Following widespread criticism for allowing the wedding of his predecessor HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Friday in blatant violation of Covid lockdown norms, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa defended his act on Saturday, saying all permissions were taken and there was no need to rake up a controversy.

In flagrant violation of Covid lockdown rules, Kumaraswamy held his son’s wedding at his farmhouse in Bidadi in Ramnagara taluk without any trace of social distancing.

In other violations, over 200 people attended the wedding and no one was seen wearing a mask, including former PM HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy. “All the necessary permissions were given and the marriage was performed in a simple manner,” Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru.

“There is no need to discuss about it. They had done it well within their limits for which I congratulate them.” Kumaraswamy had claimed on Thursday the wedding will entertain no guests and only “60-70 people of the family” would attend the ceremony.

However, according to the Karnataka Police, passes for 42 vehicles and 120 people were given for the event by the Yediyurappa government. Finally, about 200 people turned up.

On Friday, Karnataka Dy CM Ashwath Narayan had warned of action against Kumaraswamy “without a second thought” if norms of social distancing were not followed at the wedding. But he, too, was silent on Saturday.

No political party has come forward as Kumaraswamy’s party is often seen as a kingmaker when it comes to elections. Yediyurappa needs the support of the JD(S) and the Congress, too, is at times dependent of HDK’s party.

Moreover, Nikhil married Revathi, the grandniece of Congress party’s money bag M Krishnappa. Hence, the Congress also chose to maintain silence over the issue.