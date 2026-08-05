Brutal Murder Caught On Camera: Hyderabad Auto Driver Hacked To Death By Neighbour Over 'Financial Dispute' In Full Public View

Hyderabad's Saidabad area witnessed a shocking murder on Tuesday morning. The victim was identified as Md Fasi Ahmed Amer, an auto driver-turned-garment seller. Police said Amer was allegedly killed by his neighbour over a personal dispute.

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The chilling incident was captured on CCTV cameras, and the disturbing footage has since gone viral on social media. According to reports, the victim was rushed to Osmania General Hospital (OGH), where doctors declared him dead. The accused fled the scene immediately after the attack and remains absconding. Police have launched a manhunt to trace and arrest him.

Attack caught on CCTV

According to the investigation, the attack took place at around 10.30 am when Amer, a resident of Singareni Colony, was returning home after dropping his daughter at a nearby madrassa. He was allegedly confronted by Suman, an auto driver from the same locality, near his residence. Police said Suman attacked Amer with a sickle commonly used to cut tender coconuts, inflicting multiple injuries. Amer collapsed on the spot, while local residents alerted the police and shifted him to the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Saidabad police station reached the spot and cordoned off the area. Saidabad Inspector B. Chandra Mohan later confirmed that Amer had been declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Previous disputes under probe

Preliminary findings suggest that the two men had been involved in several disputes in the past, reportedly triggered by minor disagreements while consuming alcohol. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police S. Venkat Reddy, the accused allegedly harboured a grudge against Amer and attacked him after spotting him near his house on Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, a CLUES team visited the crime scene to collect forensic evidence. Investigators are also examining whether either of the two men had any previous criminal record.

Murder case registered

Based on a complaint lodged by Amer's family, the police registered a murder case against the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The victim's body was later sent to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.