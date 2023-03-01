BRS workers allegedly hurl stones, eggs & tomatoes at Cong leader Revanth Reddy during rally in Telangana's Bhupalpally; video goes viral |

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) workers allegedly hurled stones, eggs & tomatoes at Congress leader Revanth Reddy and his supporters during his Hath Se Hath Jodo Padyatra. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Telangana's Bhupalpally.

According to sources, a mob of BRS activists started pelting stones, eggs & tomatoes on Revanth’s vehicle when he was addressing the meeting standing on it. Congress activists responded by pelting stones at the BRS men, resulting in a policeman and three to four pink party workers suffering minor injuries.

Learning about the incident, hundreds of BRS activists reached the spot. However, the police responded quickly and managed to hold back activists of both the parties from further violence. In view of the tension, they tightened security in the area.

Videos of the incident have surfaced on the internet.

BRS goons threw stones on our street corner meeting in #Bhupalapally & tried to disturb it.

But we are #Congress soldiers and are not afraid of anyone.



It’s just 16 days of #YatraForChange & you see the fear in BRS party. #HaathSeHaathJodo pic.twitter.com/kJLglCauKS — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 28, 2023

Bhupalpally, Telangana | Eggs were thrown at Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy while addressing the gathering during “Hath Se Hath Jodo Padyatra” in Bhupalpally on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/RdRoMho4k2 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Reacting to the attack, Revanth blamed Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy for the stone pelting.

Reddy accuses police and BRS party for violence

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief, Revanth Reddy, accused police personnel and the BRS Party of inciting a mob to attack his party's Yatra (march).

Speaking at a gathering in Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, Reddy accused the Superintendent of Police, J Surender Reddy, of failing to control the BRS mob due to his close relationship with MLA Gandra, who had previously jumped from the Congress party to BRS.

Reddy also praised Congress workers for successfully rebuffing the BRS attack and warned that his party would not forgive those responsible for the attack with the support of the police. “If you have guts, come and face me. It is not correct to use police influence to get hundreds of drunk people to attack me,” the TPCC chief said.

Reddy went on to appeal to Singareni Collieries Company Limited employees to give the Congress party "one chance" and promised that their problems would be resolved if the Congress came to power. He also reminded them that they played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state and that the Congress opposes the privatization of the SCCL.