‘Brother Modi’: Vrindavan Widows Handcraft 1,100 Rakhis For PM |

Mathura: Hundreds of elderly widows living in Vrindavan ashrams are preparing 1,100 special rakhis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi this Raksha Bandhan, continuing a tradition in which they regard him as their brother.

The rakhis, decorated with colourful photographs of Modi, have been designed and handcrafted by the women living in various ashrams in the temple town.

On Sunday, the widows gathered at the historic Gopinath Temple to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and prepare and pack the rakhis for the prime minister. The event was organised by Sulabh International.

The celebration marked a departure from the traditional image of widows in Vrindavan, who for generations were expected to lead secluded and austere lives and were often excluded from festive and cultural celebrations.

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The elderly women sang Krishna bhajans and danced during the programme. Nitya Pathak, executive convenor of Sulabh International, joined the women in the celebrations and also participated in decorating the rakhis.

The women spend several days making the decorative threads by hand, often incorporating portraits and other symbolic designs. They send rakhis and sweets to Modi every year, considering him their brother.

“Every year, the mothers send rakhis and sweets to Prime Minister Modi. A group of mothers usually visits the prime minister’s residence on Raksha Bandhan to tie rakhi to him,” Pathak said.

According to Pathak, five of the women will travel to Delhi this year to personally present baskets of sweets and rakhis to Modi on Raksha Bandhan.

The women said the festival has become an occasion for them to celebrate together and express their affection for the prime minister, whom they address as “brother Modi.”