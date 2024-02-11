 British Tried To Show Our Society In Bad Light Due To Orthodoxy & Social Evils Of Hindu Community: PM Modi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBritish Tried To Show Our Society In Bad Light Due To Orthodoxy & Social Evils Of Hindu Community: PM Modi

British Tried To Show Our Society In Bad Light Due To Orthodoxy & Social Evils Of Hindu Community: PM Modi

The prime minister was virtually addressing an event organised to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati at his birth place Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, February 11, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Interim Budget Session of the Parliament, in New Delhi on Saturday, February 10, 2024. | ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that an education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour.

He was virtually addressing an event organised to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati at his birth place Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district.

Read Also
PM Narendra Modi Addresses Last Sitting Of 17th Lok Sabha, Says 'Past 5 Years Were About Reform,...
article-image

"Swami Dayanand Saraswati at that time showed us how our orthodoxy and social evils had harmed us," Modi said.

He also said that the British rulers "tried to show our society in bad light due to orthodoxy and social evils of Hindu society."

Read Also
White Paper Debate: Finance Minister Sitharaman Provides Insights Into Economic Landscape Inherited...
article-image

Swami Dayanand Saraswati had advocated for the equal rights for women in the society, the PM said.

"An education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour. Arya Samaj schools have been a centre for this. The country is now expanding it through the National Education Policy. It is our responsibility to connect the society with these efforts," he said.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi's 'Modi Not OBC' Remarks: Protests Erupt In Marathwada
article-image

PM Modi also said he was honoured to be born in Gujarat, where Swami Dayanand Saraswati was born.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mamata Banerjee's TMC Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee's TMC Nominates Senior Journalist Sagarika Ghose To Rajya Sabha From West Bengal

Shark Tank India 3 Judge Namita Thapar’s 'I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari' T-shirt Shows How She Deals With...

Shark Tank India 3 Judge Namita Thapar’s 'I Am Out, Papa Ki Pari' T-shirt Shows How She Deals With...

Uttar Pradesh: Man In New Agra Kills Mother & 12-Year-Old Before Hanging Himself; Leaves Chilling...

Uttar Pradesh: Man In New Agra Kills Mother & 12-Year-Old Before Hanging Himself; Leaves Chilling...

Video: RJD MLAs Sing, Play Guitar At Tejashwi Yadav's Residence Ahead Of Bihar Trust Vote

Video: RJD MLAs Sing, Play Guitar At Tejashwi Yadav's Residence Ahead Of Bihar Trust Vote

IndiGo Plane Misses Taxiway At Delhi Airport, Blocks Runway For Over 15 Minutes; Hits Flight...

IndiGo Plane Misses Taxiway At Delhi Airport, Blocks Runway For Over 15 Minutes; Hits Flight...