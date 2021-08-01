British High Commissioner to India congratulates Indian men's Hockey Team for entering semi-finals after defeating Great Britain

While India's men hockey team has made it to the seminfinals of Tokyo Olympics 2020 by beating Great Britain on Sunday, the British High Commissioner to India congratulated Indian Team for entering semi-finals.

Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India praising India's hockey team wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to Flag of India for their victory against Flag of United Kingdom in the Field hockey stick and ball - next stop Flag of Belgium for a Sports medal #Tokyo2020."

By beating Great Britain on Sunday, India entered semifinals for first time in 49 years in Tokyo Olympics. Dilpreet Singh scored in the first few minutes of the first quarter while Gurjant scored at the start of the second quarter. The Indians maintained their lead at half-time but Samuel Ian Ward got one goal against Great Britain's account in the dying moments of the third quarter, courtesy a penalty corner. But Hardik Singh scored in the fourth quarter to put India 3-1 ahead and the Indians maintained their lead till the end.

India scored three field goals through Dilpreet Singh (7th minute), Gurjant Singh (16th) and Hardik Singh (57th) to seal the win for the eight-time Olympic champions.

It was Super Sunday for India as the team coached by Australia's Graham Reid rode on a scintillating performance by goalkeeper PR Sreejesh to outwit Great Britain in the fourth and final quarterfinal, setting up a last-four clash with reigning World Cup winners Belgium.