'Bride Of Tamil Nadu': TN Govt's Latest BLUNDER With CM Stalin's Banner Days After China Flag On ISRO Ad; Video Viral

Tamil Nadu: Just few days after the China flag on the Indian rocket row, the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has stirred a fresh controversy by terming the Chief Minister of State MK Stalin as the 'Bride of Tamil Nadu.' In a viral video that is making rounds of social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a banner from Tamil Nadu shows a picture of the state CM with the words, 'Bride of Tamil Nadu' written behind him.

The banner was reportedly supposed to be printed with the words 'Pride of Tamil Nadu' but went on to say 'Bride of Tamil Nadu' after printing. There are no reports on where the banner was displayed and by whom, as of now. However, it has created a sensation on the internet.

Tamil Nadu's banner blunder turns Stalin into the 'Bride' of the state... instead of 'Pride?

"Unbelievable from Tamil Nadu, the state is good at English," said a user in a comment on the video while another one asked, "Who is groom?"

Recent Controversy With China Flag On Indian Rocket

Recently, a controversy erupted following a newspaper advertisement by the DMK government promoting the laying of the foundation stone for ISRO's second launch pad complex in Kulsekarapatinam, which showcased a 'China flag' among rockets from other countries in the background.

Just after the controversy came to light, BJP leaders and also PM Modi who was in the state himself came down heavily on the DMK government. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai criticised the ruling DMK party for using the 'China flag' in rocket advertisement promoting the proposed second launch pad of ISRO in the state.

This advertisement by DMK Minister Thiru Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK's commitment to China & their total disregard for our country's sovereignty.



DMK, a party flighing high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever…

BJP Slams DMK Govt

Annamalai alleged that DMK has been 'desperate' to paste stickers since the announcement of the second launch pad coming up in the state was made. "This advertisement by DMK Minister Anita Radhakrishnan to leading Tamil dailies today is a manifestation of DMK's commitment to China and their total disregard for our country's sovereignty. DMK, a party fighting high on corruption, has been desperate to paste stickers ever since the announcement of ISRO's second launch pad in Kulasekarapatinam was released," Annamalai said in a post on X.

On the other hand, PM Modi alleged that the DMK is 'not ready' to accept India's progress in the space sector. "DMK is a party that does not work but stands ahead to take false credit. These people paste their stickers on our schemes. Now they have crossed the limits, they have pasted China's sticker to take credit for the ISRO launch pad in Tamil Nadu," PM Modi said while addressing a gathering in Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu.