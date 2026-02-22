Bride Kidnapped At Gunpoint By Former Lover In Odisha's Bolangir

A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her former lover shortly after her wedding ceremony on Sunday morning in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

According to reports, the groom, Haribandhu Patel from Bolangir, had travelled to Kantamal for the wedding. After the marriage was solemnised, the couple was returning to the groom’s home along with family members and relatives when three men intercepted their vehicle near Badabandha on the Tarbha road.

The main accused, accompanied by two others, allegedly threatened the groom with a firearm and forcibly took the bride away before fleeing the scene.

Following the incident, the groom approached the Tarbha police station and lodged a complaint, stating that he was held at gunpoint while his wife was kidnapped.

Tarbha police station Inspector-in-Charge Anita Kido said that Haribandhu Patel had gone to Kantamal for his marriage. “After the ceremony, while the couple was returning, three persons stopped their vehicle near Badabandha on the Tarbha road. They threatened them with a gun and abducted the bride,” she said.

Police have registered a case, launched an investigation and initiated a manhunt to trace the accused and rescue the woman. The incident has triggered panic and concern among local residents.