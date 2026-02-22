 Bride Kidnapped At Gunpoint By Former Lover In Odisha's Bolangir
A newlywed woman was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her former lover and two associates in Odisha’s Bolangir district shortly after her wedding. The groom filed a police complaint stating he was threatened with a firearm. Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to rescue the bride.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 05:50 PM IST
A newlywed bride was allegedly abducted at gunpoint by her former lover shortly after her wedding ceremony on Sunday morning in Odisha’s Bolangir district.

According to reports, the groom, Haribandhu Patel from Bolangir, had travelled to Kantamal for the wedding. After the marriage was solemnised, the couple was returning to the groom’s home along with family members and relatives when three men intercepted their vehicle near Badabandha on the Tarbha road.

The main accused, accompanied by two others, allegedly threatened the groom with a firearm and forcibly took the bride away before fleeing the scene.

Tarbha police station Inspector-in-Charge Anita Kido said that Haribandhu Patel had gone to Kantamal for his marriage. “After the ceremony, while the couple was returning, three persons stopped their vehicle near Badabandha on the Tarbha road. They threatened them with a gun and abducted the bride,” she said.

Police have registered a case, launched an investigation and initiated a manhunt to trace the accused and rescue the woman. The incident has triggered panic and concern among local residents.

