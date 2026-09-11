 BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Gifts Russian Translation Of Thirukkural To President Vladimir | VIDEO
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BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Gifts Russian Translation Of Thirukkural To President Vladimir | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of Thirukkural during their bilateral meeting in New Delhi ahead of the BRICS Summit. The talks are expected to cover trade, industrial ties, civil nuclear cooperation, critical minerals, fertilisers and skilled-worker mobility.

Deeksha PandeyUpdated: Friday, September 11, 2026, 04:38 PM IST
BRICS Summit 2026: PM Modi Gifts Russian Translation Of Thirukkural To President Vladimir | VIDEO
PM Modi presents Russian President Vladimir Putin with a Russian-language edition of Thirukkural during their meeting in New Delhi | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, September 11, 2026: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gifted Russian President Vladimir Putin a Russian translation of Thirukkural, the celebrated Tamil classic by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar.

The gift was presented as Modi and Putin met in New Delhi for bilateral talks on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit. Putin arrived in India on Friday for the summit, which is being hosted by India on September 12 and 13.

Thirukkural, one of the most revered works of Tamil literature, comprises 1,330 couplets dealing with ethics, virtue, governance, love and the conduct of life.

By presenting Putin with a Russian-language edition, Modi highlighted India’s literary and cultural heritage while choosing a format accessible to the Russian President.

The gift comes at a time when New Delhi and Moscow are looking to expand their longstanding strategic partnership beyond traditional areas of cooperation.

Trade And Nuclear Cooperation

The Modi-Putin talks are expected to focus on expanding economic and industrial ties between India and Russia.

According to sources, the two leaders are likely to discuss an ambitious target of taking bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030, along with measures to create more business-to-business opportunities and improve access for Indian companies to the Russian market.

Industrial cooperation is also expected to be a key area of discussion, including the INNOPROM India initiative aimed at strengthening manufacturing and industrial partnerships between the two countries.

The areas under discussion are likely to include railways, tunnelling and development of the steel value chain.

The two sides are also exploring greater cooperation in civil nuclear energy, including the nuclear fuel cycle and life-cycle support.

Critical Minerals And Fertilisers

Cooperation in critical minerals is expected to be another key issue, with India looking to strengthen supply chains for minerals important to strategic and high-technology industries.

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The two countries are also likely to discuss expanding cooperation in fertilisers through strategic joint-venture projects. Russia remains an important source of fertiliser supplies for India.

Sources said the leaders could also discuss increasing the mobility of skilled workers, including expanding the number of Indian skilled workers travelling to Russia.

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