BRICS Summit 2026: BJP Accuses Congress Of Spreading Negativity Over India’s Global Rise | VIDEO

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra says India has emerged as one of the strongest partners in BRICS | AI Generated Image (ANI)

New Delhi, September 11, 2026: The BJP on Friday accused the Congress and other opposition parties of creating a "negative atmosphere" around the BRICS Summit, alleging that they were unable to "digest" India’s progress as the country moves forward.

The ruling party said that while India’s position within BRICS appeared to be weakening during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2011-12, the country is now hosting all BRICS heads of state and celebrating the bloc "as never before."

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

A day earlier, the Congress questioned the benefits of hosting the BRICS Summit.

BRICS Summit को लेकर कांग्रेस और कुछ विपक्षी दल जिस तरह नकारात्मक माहौल बनाने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, उन्हें इतिहास का आईना दिखाना जरूरी है।



2012 में Goldman Sachs ने भारत को BRICS देशों में valuation के लिहाज से सबसे कम आकर्षक बताया था। वहीं, Goldman Sachs के तत्कालीन Chairman… pic.twitter.com/06jJqusnyW — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) September 11, 2026

In a video message, BJP MP and national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that while the "I" in BRIC was "turning shaky" in 2011-12, India is now one of the strongest partners of BRICS.

"Today, India has found its position in the global arena as never before," he said.

"Remember, the 'I' in BRICS stands for India, and the 'I' in India stands for the 140 crore people of India. I am India. I am one of the strongest partners of BRICS, and I am proud of it. Today, I am proud to be a citizen of India and a very strong member of BRICS," he added.

Patra cited two articles published in leading newspapers in 2011 and 2012 to support his claim.

"Today, the Congress party and some opposition parties are trying to spread negativity and create a negative atmosphere around the BRICS Summit. I think they need to be shown a mirror," he said.

BJP Cites Past Reports On India’s BRICS Position

Citing a 2012 article based on comments by global financial services firm Goldman Sachs, Patra said its headline was "India least attractive BRICS member in valuation terms."

"Goldman Sachs clearly says that in 2012, if there was one BRIC member that was the least attractive in terms of valuation, it was India," Patra said.

He said when Jim O'Neill, then chairman of Goldman Sachs, was asked whether Brazil was the strongest BRIC country and India the weakest, he said India was the least attractive in terms of valuation.

"China would be the most attractive; India would be relatively the least... That being said, because the markets are so worried about India, as I mentioned earlier, if we do indeed get some reforms, perhaps India will further rally ahead of the move than the other markets. I have China as number one, probably right now, Brazil as number two, Russia is number three, and India is number four," Patra quoted O'Neill as saying.

Patra said the article’s concluding line suggested that Indonesia could replace India, as it had moved ahead.

"What is the essence of this article? It essentially says that in 2012, there were no meaningful reforms in India, the country was falling behind, inflation was high, and the condition of the Indian market was such that, among the BRIC nations, India was at the bottom," he said.

Patra Highlights Economic Challenges Cited In 2011 Report

Patra said another article published on September 21, 2011, highlighted high inflation and a weak currency in India.

"The second article is dated September 21, 2011, and its headline is, 'With high inflation and weak currency, India not like other BRIC countries'," he said.

"Inflation in India is the worst among the so-called BRIC nations. Current account deficit is a concern, fiscal deficit is a worry, fresh investments are stalled despite creaky infrastructure. Probably for the first time in a decade since Jim O'Neill of Goldman Sachs coined the acronym, BRIC is weakening and the I in it turning shaky," Patra said, quoting further from the second article.

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"And yet, we have some politicians and some opposition leaders who are not able to digest this. Today, some members of the opposition and the Congress party are unable to digest India's progress because India is moving forward," Patra added.

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