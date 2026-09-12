BRICS Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Backs India’s UNSC Aspirations | AI

BRICS countries on Saturday strongly condemned the April 22, 2025 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 26 people and injured several others, calling for “zero tolerance for terrorism” and rejecting double standards in tackling the threat.

The condemnation was part of the New Delhi Declaration adopted at the 18th BRICS Summit hosted by India. The grouping said acts of terrorism were criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation or when, where and by whom they were committed.

Strong message against terrorism

“We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured,” the declaration said.

The reference to the attack is significant for India, which has been seeking stronger international action against cross-border terrorism and the networks that support it. By putting the issue prominently in the declaration, BRICS has sent a clear message that terrorism cannot be approached selectively.

The member countries reiterated their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. They said the fight must also address the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens.

BRICS countries stressed that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. They said people involved in terrorist activities, as well as those supporting them, must be held accountable and brought to justice under relevant national and international laws.

No room for double standards

The declaration rejected double standards in countering terrorism and underlined the primary responsibility of states in combating the threat.

At the same time, BRICS said global efforts to prevent and counter terrorism must comply with international law and the UN Charter. Counter-terrorism measures must also adhere to relevant international conventions and protocols, including international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, where applicable, The Economic Times reports.

The statement on terrorism emerged as one of the key security-related outcomes of the New Delhi Declaration. Its emphasis on accountability, cross-border terrorism and financing gives added weight to India’s longstanding push for coordinated international action against terror networks.

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India’s UN ambitions get a boost

The declaration also reiterated the grouping’s commitment to reforming the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying the body should become more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, with greater representation for developing countries.

China and Russia, both permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of India and Brazil to play a greater role in the United Nations, including its Security Council.

The backing is politically important for India as it continues to seek a larger role in global decision-making institutions. Coupled with the declaration’s strong language on terrorism, the outcome allows New Delhi to highlight two of its key international priorities: stronger action against terrorism and reform of global governance institutions.