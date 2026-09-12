BRICS Agrees On Joint Declaration Ahead Of New Delhi Summit, Leaders Set To Give Final Nod | PTI

The BRICS group of emerging economies has agreed on a joint declaration ahead of its leaders’ summit in New Delhi on Saturday, September 12, as the bloc seeks to project unity and strengthen its influence on the global stage.



Negotiators have agreed on a declaration that is unlikely to name any country but will condemn unilateral war by any nation, according to four sources cited by Reuters. BRICS leaders are expected to approve the document later on Saturday.



Iran-UAE Divide Tests BRICS Unity



Reaching an agreement is significant for the grouping as differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates over the Gulf conflict had emerged as a major challenge ahead of the summit. The meeting is taking place as the United States and Iran resume tit-for-tat strikes in their six-month-old war following a pause in fighting for much of August.

During that period, Iran-aligned Houthi rebels in Yemen tightened their grip in the Red Sea region. Foreign policy experts had said the key test for BRICS would be finding language on the Middle East crisis that both Tehran and Abu Dhabi could accept.



The consensus suggests that BRICS members have prioritised displaying unity despite their differing geopolitical interests. A joint statement is unlikely to alter the current geopolitical landscape, according to experts, but it could demonstrate solidarity among emerging economies against economically debilitating measures such as Western sanctions.

The challenge is not new. BRICS foreign ministers who met in New Delhi in May were unable to issue a joint statement because of differences between Iran and the UAE.



Bloc Pushes For Bigger Global Role



Beyond the immediate geopolitical tensions, BRICS is seeking greater influence over international rules and is demanding reforms of institutions such as the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO), which some members view as dominated by Western powers.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, China’s Xi Jinping, Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are among the leaders attending the summit.



For host India, the gathering involves a careful diplomatic balancing act. New Delhi maintains strong ties with the United States, Russia, Israel, Iran and Gulf Arab states, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing BRICS members to increase trade cooperation, reduce barriers and expand business opportunities.

Read Also BRICS Finance Chiefs Seek Stronger Financial Ties, Step Up Push For IMF and World Bank Reforms



Middle East Conflict Looms Over Summit



The immediate concern for BRICS diplomats and officials has been bridging the Iran-UAE divide over the US-Israeli war on Iran and securing a consensus declaration from the summit.



The UAE suspended all trade and financial transactions with Iran in August after being hit by Iranian missiles since the war began.



The ability to agree on a declaration despite these tensions gives BRICS an opportunity to present itself as a grouping capable of accommodating sharply different national interests. That unity is particularly important as the bloc attempts to raise its international profile and push for changes to institutions at the centre of the global economic order.



BRICS Represents Over 40% Of World Population



BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.



The grouping was established in 2009 to challenge a global order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Together, BRICS members account for more than 40% of the world’s population and almost a quarter of the global economy.



With geopolitical divisions among its own members increasingly visible, the New Delhi summit is therefore about more than approving a declaration. It is also a test of whether BRICS can translate its economic and demographic weight into a stronger collective voice on the international stage.