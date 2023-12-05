 BREAKING: Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy Set To Become State's Next CM, Likely To Take Oath Tomorrow (Dec 6)
Congress's victory in the state of Telangana was largely attributed to Revanth Reddy's persistence and connect on the ground with party workers.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President Revanth Reddy is set to become the Chief Minister of the state, after Congress' emphatic victory in the state in the recently concluded Telangana assembly elections 2023. The swearing-in of Revanth Reddy will be held on Wednesday (December 6), according to reports.

Revanth's key role

Reddy ensured that the BRS faces anti-incumbancy heat in Telangana and played a key role in making Congress a contender and an alternative to the BRS.

Telangana Assembly Election Results

The state of Telangana has gone to polls on November 30 and the result was declared on December 3, along with the state of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The Congress secured a victory in the state by winning 64 seats. The BRS, which was in power in the state for two consecutive terms for 10 years, was a distant second with 39 of its candidates winning. The BJP and the AIMIM won 8 and 7 seats respectively, while a CPI candidate won from one seat in the 119-member assembly house.

