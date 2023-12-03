Who Is Revanth Reddy? Telangana's Next Possible CM

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2023
Anumula Revanth Reddy was chosen as the head of Telangana's Congress in the year 2021.
Revanth Reddy
Reddy transitioned to the Congress party from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 2017.
Revanth Reddy
Elected as a Lok Sabha MP representing Malkajgiri constituency, Reddy previously served as a two-time MLA in the former Andhra Pradesh assembly in 2009 and later in the Telangana assembly in 2014.
Revanth Reddy
The TPCC chief began his political journey as an ABVP-affiliated student and completed his education at Osmania University.
Revanth Reddy
As per recent reports, Revanth Reddy is expected to take over the position as CM, if Congress wins the Telangana polls.
Revanth Reddy
Congress party and Revanth Reddy's supporters gathered in large numbers to support and cheer for them.
Revanth Reddy
Fire crackers were burst by the supporters outside party's state headquarters in Hyderabad as Congress heads towards clear majority.
Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy was also seen greeting his supporters.
Revanth Reddy
Thanks For Reading!