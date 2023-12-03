Telangana Results 2023: Celebrations Begin With Dhol, Laddoos & Crackers At Congress Office

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2023
As per the recent trends, Congress is leading in the Telangana polls.
The Congress party workers engaged in happy celebrations and were seen bursting crackers.
They were also seen distributing sweets and congratulating one another.
The Congress supporters shouted slogans to showcase their support for the leader.
Revanth Reddy is expected to take over the position of CM in case Congress wins the polls.
The supporters gathered in large numbers to show their support for the Congress leader.
