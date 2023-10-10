Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Is Alive, Clarifies Daughter Nandana After Reports Of His 'Death': Read Her Full Statement

Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen is alive and the reports regarding his death are untrue, his daughter Nandana Deb Sen clarified on Tuesday.

Nandana, taking to X (formerly Twitter), wrote, "Friends, thanks for your concern but it’s fake news: Baba is totally fine. We just spent a wonderful week together w/ family in Cambridge—his hug as strong as always last night when we said bye! He is teaching 2 courses a week at Harvard, working on his gender book—busy as ever!"

She also posted a picture of her with Amartya Sen, along with her daughter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, reports had surfaced citing one Twitter account named Claudia Goldin, which said that Sen had passed away.

"A terrible news. My dearest Professor Amartya Sen has died minutes ago. No words," Claudia Golding wrote on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

About Amartya Sen

Amartya Sen is a renowned Indian economist and philosopher, born in 1933. He has made significant contributions to welfare economics and development theory.

Sen's groundbreaking work on social choice theory has had a profound impact on political philosophy and economics. He is best known for his concept of "capability approach," which focuses on people's ability to achieve well-being and their freedom to make choices.

Sen received numerous awards, including the Nobel Prize in Economics in 1998 for his work on poverty and inequality. His ideas have influenced global policy discussions, emphasizing the importance of human development and social justice.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)