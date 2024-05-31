WATCH: Rape Accused NDA MP Candidate Prajwal Revanna Arrives At Bengaluru Airport On Lufthansa Flight; SIT To Arrest Him Soon (VIDEO)

Rape accused NDA MP candidate Prajwal Revanna arrives at Bengaluru Airport on Lufthansa flight and SIT to arrest him soon, according to media reports. Dressed in a grey hoodie, Prajwal Revanna arrived at Bengaluru Airport and taken into custody by security officials. There are reports that he will be taken to CID office in Bengaluru. He will reportedly spend the night at CID office.

Prajwal Revanna arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on Lufthansa Airlines flight at around 12:54 am on Friday. He will stay in Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody overnight. He will be arrested in an alleged rape case in the morning on Friday.

Earlier today, security was heightened at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport, ahead of the expected arrival of JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna. Revanna is likely to face a probe by SIT over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household, as per ANI.

Barricades were put outside CID office in Bengaluru, ahead of arrival of JD(S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna.

karnataka Youth Congress president Mohammed Haris Nalapad claims that Prajwal Revanna's trip outside India was sponsored by BJP. He told ANI, "The program of Prajwal Revanna to go outside India is sponsored by BJP. On the day of the 26th of May after polling, he was sent immediately with a diplomatic passport outside...The BJP, Narendra Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and our Yediyurappa ji all planned together and sent to Prajwal Revanna outside..."