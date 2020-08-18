Break over? Former Congress IT Cell head Divya Spandana emerges after hiatus to mock PM-Cares

Her career, started in 2003 and she acted in 39 movies in Kannada, Tamil Nadu and Telugu. She lost in the 2014 Lok Sabha election after winning a 2013 bypoll.

She was praised for her turning Congress’ social media game into a more pugnacious style on Twitter, though there was criticism that that the Congress social media game didn’t transform into votes for the grand old party.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held that the money in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund.

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that individuals can contribute to the disaster response fund voluntarily and added that there is no need for a fresh national disaster relief plan.

The bench, while refusing to direct the transfer of money in PM CARES to disaster response fund, disposed of a petition filed by NGO -- Centre for PIL (CPIL) -- seeking to transfer the contributions made to the PM CARES Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund, which is a statutory fund created under the Disaster Management Act.

The Supreme Court had, on July 27, reserved its order on the public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to transfer the contributions in PM CARES to the disaster response fund after hearing arguments from all the sides.