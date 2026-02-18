 Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Arrives In India On 5-Day State Visit, To Attend AI Summit & Hold Talks With PM Modi
Brazil President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva Arrives In India On 5-Day State Visit, To Attend AI Summit & Hold Talks With PM Modi

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in India for a five-day State visit to attend the AI Summit and hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several MoUs are expected in energy, pharma and critical minerals. Discussions will focus on trade, defence, UN reforms and strengthening India-Brazil strategic ties.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, February 18, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon on a five-day State visit aimed at deepening the India-Brazil Strategic Partnership. He was received at the airport by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirtivardhan Singh.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared pictures on X of the Brazilian President being received at the airport.

“India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to a Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values, and a commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula’s visit will impart strong momentum to the India-Brazil partnership,” the post read.

During the February 18–22 visit, President Lula will participate in the India-AI Impact Summit and hold bilateral talks with Narendra Modi. Discussions are expected to cover defence, trade, energy, agriculture, health and cooperation in multilateral forums.

Several Memoranda of Understanding in sectors including energy, civil aviation, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals are likely to be signed. Brazil is also considering introducing 10-year multiple-entry visas for Indian tourists and easing business visa norms.

Lula is leading the largest-ever Brazilian delegation to India, comprising 14 cabinet ministers and over 200 business leaders. The delegation will attend the Brazil–India Business Forum to boost investment and commercial integration.

article-image

Talks between the two leaders will also focus on reforming global governance, strengthening the United Nations, and advancing shared priorities of the Global South. Bilateral trade has crossed USD 15 billion, with both sides expressing confidence in further growth.

President Lula is also scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu and attend a banquet in his honour before departing for South Korea on Sunday.

