Brahmins Stage Semi-Nude Protest In Agra Over Manoj Bajpayee Film Title, FIR Filed, Makers Apologise

Agra: Members of the Brahmin community staged a semi-nude protest in Agra on Saturday against the title of actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandit, alleging that it insults their social and religious identity.

Conch Shells, Slogans

The protesters appeared semi-naked and blew conch shells while raising slogans, demanding that the film’s title be withdrawn. They said repeated portrayals of Brahmins in a derogatory manner were hurting their religious sentiments and amounting to public humiliation of the community.

Following complaints, an FIR has been lodged against the film’s director and production team, police said. The case was registered on charges related to hurting religious sentiments and promoting social disharmony.

Makers Apologise

Amid mounting protests, the filmmakers issued a public apology, stating that there was no intention to offend any community. They also announced that all promotional material, including posters, advertisements and the teaser of the film, had been removed.

The issue has triggered political reactions across the state. BJP leader Aparna Yadav criticised the film’s title, saying it was inappropriate to make insensitive remarks or portrayals about a community that has played a key role in preserving Sanatan culture. She said creative freedom should be exercised with responsibility.

Union Minister Reacts

Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also condemned the film, alleging that it was a deliberate attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community. He said such content should not be encouraged and welcomed the decision to withdraw the promotional material.

Meanwhile, Bareilly-based cleric Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi demanded a ban on the film, arguing that it could disturb communal harmony.

Despite the apology and police action, protests continued in parts of Uttar Pradesh, with community groups insisting on stricter action and a formal change in the film’s title.