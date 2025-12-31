Brahmin MLAs’ Meet Triggers Ripples In UP BJP, Leadership Scrambles To Restore Calm |

Lucknow: A closed-door meeting of Brahmin legislators has set off ripples within the Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, forcing the leadership into swift damage control mode. With unease surfacing among a section of party MLAs, the BJP has deputed former state president Ramapati Ram Tripathi to reach out to the disgruntled legislators and prevent the issue from snowballing into a wider political flashpoint.

Former MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi met Deoria BJP MLA Shalabh Mani Tripathi, who was among those present at the December 23 gathering in Lucknow that drew the party’s attention. The meeting had taken place during the winter session of the state legislature and was later seen as a sign of brewing discontent.

The same day, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The meeting is being viewed as part of the party’s internal efforts to address the fallout of the legislators’ gathering. Pankaj Chaudhary has already issued a stern warning to Brahmin MLAs, cautioning them against holding such meetings again and making it clear that disciplinary action would follow any repeat.

Ramapati Ram Tripathi has since spoken to several legislators over the phone, urging restraint and assuring them that their grievances would be addressed through the party’s established forums. He has conveyed that all issues can be raised within the organisation and that parallel platforms are unnecessary.

A former Deoria MP and a senior Brahmin leader in Purvanchal, Ramapati Ram Tripathi is considered a close confidant of Pankaj Chaudhary. Party sources say the state BJP chief frequently seeks his counsel. Tripathi, who has himself served as state president, is seen as a bridge between the leadership and the dissatisfied MLAs.

Sources said Tripathi expressed reservations over the manner in which the meeting was held and personally contacted some of the participants. He reportedly advised them to place their concerns directly before the state BJP president, noting that the new leadership had only recently assumed charge and should have been approached first. He assured them that Pankaj Chaudhary would listen to their concerns and work towards resolving them.

The developments have also exposed differing views within the BJP. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the optics of the meeting might have been questionable, but not its intent, adding that lawmakers meeting each other should not automatically be viewed negatively. Ministers Dharamveer Prajapati and Sunil Sharma echoed similar views, saying the issue should not be framed in caste terms. Former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh also defended the meeting, saying he did not see anything wrong in it.

Despite these remarks, Pankaj Chaudhary has reiterated his tough stand. Since taking charge as state BJP president, he has twice warned Brahmin legislators against holding such meetings and underlined that party discipline would not be compromised.

The episode has given the opposition an opening. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party have stepped up efforts to woo Brahmin voters. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai urged Brahmin leaders to adopt a firm posture, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling party of publicly humiliating its own legislators. He said those being branded indisciplined today would eventually expose the arrogance of the rulers, adding that a government that cannot offer respect should at least avoid insult.

The controversy centres on the December 23 gathering held at the Lucknow residence of Kushinagar BJP MLA P N Pathak, also known as Panchanand Pathak, on the occasion of his wife’s birthday. Around 45 to 50 Brahmin MLAs from Purvanchal and Bundelkhand attended, along with a few legislators from other parties. Litti chokha and fasting-friendly food were served at the event.

Following the meeting, concerns were raised within the government. Sources said Chief Minister’s OSD Sarvan Baghel contacted P N Pathak to seek clarification. Pathak reportedly maintained that it was a social get-together and not a political meeting. It is learnt that senior BJP and RSS functionaries later stepped in to contain the situation and prevent it from escalating further.