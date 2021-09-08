Brahmaputra boat accident: 40 out of 50 people rescued, says Jorhat Additional DC

Forty out of 50 people have been rescued after two boats collided in Brahmputra river near Jorhat district. On Wednesday several people went missing after two passenger boats collided with each other in the Brahmaputra River in Assam's Jorhat.

"There were around 50 people in the boat which met with the accident, out of which 40 people have been rescued," Jorhat Additional DC Damodar Barman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had confirmed the accident and had directed administration to undertake rescue operation.

The CM said, "Advising state minister Bimal Borah to immediately rush to the accident site. I'll also visit Nimati Ghat tomorrow."

One boat was coming from Majuli (a river island in the Brahmaputra River) to Nimati Ghat while the other boat was going in the opposite direction.

Rescue operations are still underway.

Meanwhile, speaking about the floods in Assam, Brahmaputra river and its tributaries were flowing below the danger level across the state and maintaining a receding trend in most places.

Out of the 20,007 population still affected by floods, the highest number of 10,983 people were in Golaghat district, followed by Morigaon with 5,454 people and Dhemaji with 3,156 people.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 06:39 PM IST