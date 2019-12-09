BoycottPanipat: Protest turns violent, Inox in Jaipur vandalised by goons

Many communities have come together to protest the film recently.

The Jat community says that the Ashutosh Govarikar film unfairly portrays Maharaja Surajmal of Bharatpur as a greedy king. Surajmal's descendant on Sunday demanded a ban on 'Panipat' movie for allegedly portraying him in a wrong light.

Giriraj Singh Lotwara the President of Rajput Sabha Bhawan, the supreme body of the community today supported the call for boycott and "strongly criticised" the portrayal of characters. He also extended his support to Vishvendra Singh.

"Ashutosh Gowariker may make films based on history, but when it comes to the protagonists in them...he plays with their characters," Lotwara can be seen saying in a video.

This sort of "disgusting" activities, he added, can only help the filmmaker win easy popularity.

Gurjar leader Himmat Singh Gurjar also tweeted his support to the Jat community over the Panipat controversy.

Deviating from history, the Maharaja of Bharatpur has been portrayed "very wrongly", he said.