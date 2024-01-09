Boycott Maldives Calls Grow Louder: Tour Associations Discuss On Shifting Enquiries & Investments Towards Lakshadweep |

In the background of worsening relations between India and Maldives, the aviation and tourism committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce has appealed to its members like the Indian Association of Tour Operators, Travel Agents Association of India, Travel Agents Federation of India, Adventure Tour Operators Association of India, and the Association of Domestic Tour Operators to stop promoting travel and tourism to Maldives ``in view of the anti-India feelings expressed by the ministers of Maldives".

Aviation & Tourism Committee Requests Diversion Of Enquiries From Maldives To Indian Islands

Dr. Subhash Goyal, chairman of the aviation & tourism committee of the chamber has requested that all enquiries for Maldives be diverted to Lakshadweep and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and other destinations which can be promoted in the Indian Ocean area, including Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Bali, Phuket. He also urged the hotel industry to invest in Lakshadweep which will give better returns than Maldives.

In New Delhi, the Confederation of All India Traders called upon domestic traders and exporters to refrain from having business dealings with the island nation, report agencies.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the appeal "encourages traders to stand united in sending a strong message against such behaviour by temporarily abstaining from trade engagements with the Maldives". The Indian Association of Tour Operators meanwhile clarified that no new enquiries are coming for travel to Maldives.

Boycott Impact Maybe Seen In Next 15-20 Days

Indian Association of Tour Operators (IATO) President Rajiv Mehra also said, We have not seen cancellations because people have invested money on bookings related to travel. However, in 15-20 days, we may see some impact".

He also said "no new enquiries are coming in for Maldives from Indian tourists". Meanwhile, InsuranceDekho on Monday announced that it has suspended the sale of travel insurance to the Maldives in "national interest", adds IANS.

"Earlier, Easemytrip said it was suspending making bookings to Maldives and said it was diverting enquiries to Laskhwadeep. Makemytrip has begun flagging Indian beaches.