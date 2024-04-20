 Boycott call By Eastern Nagaland People’s Front As It Presses For Separate State
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaBoycott call By Eastern Nagaland People’s Front As It Presses For Separate State

Boycott call By Eastern Nagaland People’s Front As It Presses For Separate State

Showing their unity for the region, six districts and their 20 MLAs in eastern Nagaland abstained from voting

DIGJYOTI LAHKARUpdated: Saturday, April 20, 2024, 12:38 PM IST
article-image

Showing their unity for the region, six districts and their 20 MLAs in eastern Nagaland abstained from voting. Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation gave the boycott call, demanding a separate state, Frontier Nagaland. Over 4 lakh voters reflect a longstanding grievance of neglect and marginalisation demanding statehood since 2010. Tuensang, Mon, Longleng, Kiphre, Noklak and Shamator have a considerable number of voters. Yet, not a single vote was cast till 4 pm.

The districts are occupied by Naga Chang, Konyak, Sangtam, Phom, Yimkhiung, Khiamniungan and Tikhir tribes. Sumi tribe supports the separate state demand. According to the Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Nagaland Awa Loring, staff was stationed in 738 polling stations in six districts. A show-cause notice was issued by poll panel to ENPO for disrupting the electoral process and denounced its attempt to exert undue influence.

Read Also
ENPO Lifts Indefinite Total Shutdown In Nagaland After 6 Districts Record Zero Voter Turnout In 1st...
article-image

A “public emergency” was declared by ENPO in the first phase. ENPO on March 5 announced an “indefinite total shutdown all over Eastern Nagaland jurisdiction with effect from 6 pm on April 18 (Thursday)”. Of the 13.25 voters in the state, six Eastern Nagaland districts have 4,00,632 voters.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Three Attempts A Year! ICAI Announces More Opportunities For CA Aspirants

Three Attempts A Year! ICAI Announces More Opportunities For CA Aspirants

Dausa Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Dausa Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Due To Presence Of 'Excess Pesticide Content'

Singapore Recalls Everest Fish Curry Masala Due To Presence Of 'Excess Pesticide Content'

Sikar Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Sikar Constituency, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Date Of Voting, Counting And Result Date

Boycott call By Eastern Nagaland People’s Front As It Presses For Separate State

Boycott call By Eastern Nagaland People’s Front As It Presses For Separate State