'Boy? He’s Scheduled To Retire In 5 Years': Netizens Troll Rahul Gandhi After Congress' 'Wayanad's Own Boy' X Post Backfires

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad on Wednesday, the official Congress handle posted a photo of their former party president with the caption "Arriving on April 3, 2023, Wayanad's own boy."

However, instead of attracting praise, their move backfired as netizens started trolling Rahul, with some questioning, "How is he Wayanad's own boy?" and others pointing out that Rahul is scheduled to retire in another 5 years. They also criticised the Congress leader for contesting from Wayanad out of fear of losing again from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

One user, @ColourSaffron, commented, "How is he 'own'? There is no connection between Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad; he only came for Muslim votes! Safe seat."

X

Another user, @PoornimaNimo, stated, "What happened, your Wayanad boy got scared of contesting from Amethi?"

X

Avinash Choubey criticised the Congress leader for picking a safe "Muslim and Christian-dominated area" to win an election in a country where the majority of the population are Hindus.

"@avinashchoubey said, "Imagine when he has to go to a Muslim/Christian dominated area to win an election in a country where 85% Hindus live. Shows Rahul Gandhi, his vote bank, and his politics."

X

Netizens also mocked Rahul as the Congress party called him a boy in the post, questioning how a 53-year-old man is still referred to as a boy.

"Boy?? If he was an employee anywhere else, he would be scheduled for retirement in 5 years!!" remarked @AussieBhakt.

X

Below are a few more tweets making fun of Rahul Gandhi:

X

X

X

Rahul filed his nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday, after leading a massive roadshow, swarmed with a wave of supporters.

Soon after filing papers, Rahul affirmed his warm ties with the people of Wayanad and equated the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to a "fight for the soul of the country, a fight to preserve our democracy."

Taking to his social media handle, Rahul said: "It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this beautiful land. This election is a fight for the soul of India; it is a fight to preserve our democracy from the forces of hatred, corruption, and injustice that seek to suppress the voice of Bharat Mata."

Wayanad is my home, and the people of Wayanad are my family. From them, I have learned a great deal over the last five years and received an abundance of love and affection. It is with great pride and humility that I file my nomination for Lok Sabha 2024 once again from this… pic.twitter.com/rjgz0cYTyB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 3, 2024

Rahul also reiterated the resolve of the INDIA alliance, including Congress, to continue its fight until they succeed in dislodging the incumbent regime from power.

"I, along with every member of INDIA, will not rest until this battle is won. We will bring together every citizen from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and from Manipur to Mumbai to strengthen our Union of States," he further said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi arrived in Wayanad and received a "hero's welcome" from the locals and party volunteers. Flanked by many top leaders of the party, including Congress General Secretary and sister Priyanka Gandhi, he led a massive roadshow with people lined up on the streets, greeting and waving at him.

Rahul Gandhi became Congress MP from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2019 LS elections after losing out on the traditional Congress seat from Amethi against BJP’s Smriti Irani.